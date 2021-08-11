Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,706 ($22.29).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,623.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

