Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 38.60 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HL stock opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.28. The company has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706 ($22.29).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

