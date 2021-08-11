Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

