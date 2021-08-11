Harte Hanks (HRTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Harte Hanks to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. On average, analysts expect Harte Hanks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HRTH opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22. Harte Hanks has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $41.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

