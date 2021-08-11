HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 168.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.40.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,705,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,875,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

