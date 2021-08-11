HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

