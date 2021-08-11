HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.52 and last traded at $110.52. Approximately 208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 97,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $970.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

