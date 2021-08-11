Head to Head Analysis: Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) vs. Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Archer-Daniels-Midland and Yanglin Soybean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer-Daniels-Midland 0 4 6 0 2.60 Yanglin Soybean 0 0 0 0 N/A

Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus target price of $65.30, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. Given Archer-Daniels-Midland’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer-Daniels-Midland is more favorable than Yanglin Soybean.

Profitability

This table compares Archer-Daniels-Midland and Yanglin Soybean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer-Daniels-Midland 3.09% 13.30% 5.52% Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archer-Daniels-Midland and Yanglin Soybean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer-Daniels-Midland $64.36 billion 0.53 $1.77 billion $3.59 17.11 Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Archer-Daniels-Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Yanglin Soybean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland beats Yanglin Soybean on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals. The Carbohydrate Solutions segment engages in corn wet milling and dry milling activities; and also converts corn into sweeteners, starches, and bioproducts. The Nutrition segment provides customer needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. Archer-Daniels-Midland was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Yanglin Soybean Company Profile

Yanglin Soybean, Inc. is in the business of manufacturing, distribution, and selling of non-genetically modified soybean oil, salad oil, and soybean meal throughout the Province of Heilongjiang, China. The Company’s products are sold directly to its customers or through distributors. Majority of Yanglin Soybean’s customers are located in Northern China. The company sells its products under the `Yanglin` brand name primarily to various geographic regions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through its various distribution channels. The Company’s manufacturing process includes sifting, crushing, heating and pressing soybeans, extracting and separating oil from crushed soybeans, and cleansing, hydrating and packaging oil, as well as drying and packaging soybean meal.

