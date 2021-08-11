Head-To-Head Comparison: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) versus Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% Bioqual 10.08% 19.50% 11.04%

Inotiv has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and Bioqual’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 7.29 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -79.57 Bioqual $46.36 million 1.35 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Bioqual has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and Bioqual, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Bioqual.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model services related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

