Head-To-Head Comparison: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.13 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -5.03 Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 3.55 -$238.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vivint Smart Home and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.65%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.06, meaning that its stock price is 706% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -33.33% N/A -15.13% Liberty TripAdvisor -15.20% -4.27% -2.16%

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences & Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book and experience activities. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

