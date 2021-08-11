Head to Head Contrast: Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) & Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Power Assets and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Assets N/A N/A N/A Nuvve N/A -35.64% -10.54%

Power Assets has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvve has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Power Assets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Nuvve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Power Assets and Nuvve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Assets 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuvve has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.37%. Given Nuvve’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Power Assets.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Assets and Nuvve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Assets $163.74 million 80.81 $790.41 million N/A N/A Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Power Assets has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Summary

Nuvve beats Power Assets on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services. The company has a generation capacity of 1,004 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 4,754 MW gas fired, and 4,216 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 114,000 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 400,700 km of power network serving 19,192,000 customers. The company was formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings Limited and changed its name to Power Assets Holdings Limited in February 2011. Power Assets Holdings Limited was founded in 1889 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

