Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.29. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 151 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.