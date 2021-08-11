Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. 145,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

