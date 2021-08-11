Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 191.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,400 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $90,177,000. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after buying an additional 194,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.