Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 3801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,225,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

