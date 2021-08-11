Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $293.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $261.80 on Wednesday. Heska has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $264.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,377.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.92.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,550 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Heska during the first quarter valued at $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Heska by 735.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

