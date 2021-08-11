Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HXGBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 285,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

