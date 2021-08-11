Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $37.70 on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

