Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $41,000 in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

PVBC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

