Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 95.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 11.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 4.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth $45,371,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

