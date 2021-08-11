Hoge Finance (HOGE) Market Cap Hits $37.30 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $37.30 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.63 or 0.00905435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00112653 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,249,414,100 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

