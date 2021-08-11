Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,190,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after buying an additional 150,319 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after buying an additional 2,077,798 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 179,832 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

