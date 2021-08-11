Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,190,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after buying an additional 150,319 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after buying an additional 2,077,798 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 179,832 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.84.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
