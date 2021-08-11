Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.42. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 245 shares.

HMPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $634.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). Research analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

