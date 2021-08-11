Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $649,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.