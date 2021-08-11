Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.13.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
