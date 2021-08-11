Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $106,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

