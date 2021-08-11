HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOCPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.38. HOYA has a 52-week low of $94.44 and a 52-week high of $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

