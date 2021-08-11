HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

