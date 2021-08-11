Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $203.03

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.03 and last traded at $202.25, with a volume of 816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.75.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.87.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

