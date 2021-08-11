Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 129,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,805,605 shares.The stock last traded at $6.56 and had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

