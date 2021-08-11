Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $4,065,604.40 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,373,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50.

H stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

