hybrix (HY) Reaches Market Cap of $5.16 Million

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, hybrix has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. hybrix has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $404.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,851.18 or 0.99852575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.33 or 0.00843505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,390 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

