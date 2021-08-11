Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF remained flat at $$24.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.