Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Laurentian from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.30.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$30.97 on Monday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.38 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$18.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

