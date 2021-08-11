Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 88,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,295,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 807,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hyliion by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

