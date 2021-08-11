i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.960 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 200,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,198. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $949.25 million, a PE ratio of -140.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

