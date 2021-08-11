IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.00. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 97.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

