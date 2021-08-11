IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Receives Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian upped their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.58.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.32. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The stock has a market cap of C$352.51 million and a P/E ratio of 26.19.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.