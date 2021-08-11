IFP Advisors Inc Buys 127 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,162 shares of company stock worth $17,886,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

