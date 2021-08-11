IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

