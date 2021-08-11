IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $412.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

