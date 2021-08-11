IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

