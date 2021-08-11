IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $93.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.