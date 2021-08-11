IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of IGMS opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $475,713 over the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

