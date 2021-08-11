Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

