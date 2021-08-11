ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

ImmunityBio stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -16.10. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

