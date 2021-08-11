Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Immunovant stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 5,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,049. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.