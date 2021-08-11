Impossible Finance (IF) Trading Up 41.4% This Week

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.89 or 0.00012859 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00159954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.87 or 0.99943635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00831963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

