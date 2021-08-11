Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.91, but opened at $81.03. Inari Medical shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 12,088 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,997,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,811,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.65 and a beta of 2.16.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.