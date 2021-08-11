indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.00. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 6,149 shares changing hands.

INDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in indie Semiconductor stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.